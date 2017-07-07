Seven the magic number with latest vCloud.ie solution

Kildare company releases world's first of its kind security package

Business continuity solutions provider vCloud.ie has released secure7, a seven-layered protection system.

Designed to protect operating systems and online facing services, secure7 can withstand hundreds of thousands attacks per minute.

“We expect the frequency and severity of cyber-breaches against companies to dramatically grow as hackers continue to become more sophisticated. Secure7 provides essential and unrivalled security against hackers,” said vCloud.ie CEO Richard Meehan.

“Businesses of all sizes with an online presence need to start treating the threat of security breaches in the same manner as retailers treat the threat of shoplifters. We envisage secure7 as the ultimate preventative measure for companies.”

A recent report from Symantec found that up to 75% of websites have unpatched vulnerabilities leaving companies open to online threats such as payment card fraud and data breaches. Just one third of businesses do not have any kind of response plan in place to deal with security breaches.

Many Irish companies will ultimately end up fire-fighting the consequences of such attacks, the costs of which can reach €100,000 along with massive employee and customer down-time.

Based in Kildare vCloud.ie is the only company in Ireland providing online business continuity solutions. It has other offices in Cork, Dublin, London, and Warsaw. Its client base ranges from SMEs to blue chip companies.

TechCentral Reporters