Serv-U 15.1.5

Serv-U is a professional, powerful FTP server that offers everything you need to share files online.

The program comes with strong security. There’s support for FTPS and HTTPS transfers and SFTP over SSH2, while one-time S/KEY passwords keep your authentication safe, even over unencrypted FTP connections.

There’s a huge array of management options. Advanced directory access rules let you control exactly which resources any user can access. Excellent bandwidth controls let you define the bandwidth available for upload, download, by individual domains, users, even according to the time of day or day of the week. And FTP experts will appreciate the ability to disable particular FTP commands, and configure how others work, including the ability to customise the response message for every FTP command.

And when your users arrive, they’ll appreciate the web client, which provides an easy way to transfer the files they need, and even play audio and video files with the integrated media player.

What’s new in 15.1.5 (see release notes for more):

Fixed vulnerability with unauthenticated privilege escalation

Fixed a vulnerability with unauthorized access to the files on web server.

Fixed an issue where domain users were not able to login when ldap suffix was used.

Fixed a memory leak issue that occurred during LDAP authentication.

Fixed a memory leak issue that occurred during SFTP session.

Fixed an issue with “Automatic idle connection timeout” limit.