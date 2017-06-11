Sensor Sense 5.0.1

Sensor Sense is a simple app which displays the raw values for all your Android device sensors.

You could see your battery level, voltage and device temperature, for instance. It shows light levels, pressure, humidity, acceleration and more.

The full list is temperature; light; pressure; relative humidity; sound; acceleration; gravity; gyroscope; linear acceleration; rotation vector; position; magnetic field; proximity; longitude, latitude, altitude, speed and accuracy; battery level, voltage, temperature, status and health.

While this could be overwhelming, Sensor Sense presents its data in a clean and straightforward interface. Basic details are displayed on colourful tiles, like battery temperature and level; only when you tap this will you also see its technology, voltage, status and health.

Please note, the app includes some distracting ads at the bottom of the screen, although you can pay to upgrade and remove these.

What’s New

Faster, smaller, better

Support for Android 7.1

