Segment picks Dublin for EMEA base

Up to 100 jobs to be created over next three years

Customer data infrastructure firm Segment has opened its Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) headquarters in Dublin. The expansion is set to create 100 jobs over the next three years and is supported by IDA Ireland.

Named to Forbes’ annual list of Top 100 Cloud Companies two years in a row, Segment has experienced rapid growth. The company now has over 250 employees, and has an extensive presence throughout North America, with offices in San Francisco, New York and Vancouver, Canada. Its customers include rivago, Trustpilot and LogMeIn.

Grace O’Rourke Veitch, head of EMEA at Segment, said: “Segment is experiencing a tremendous amount of growth right now, and Ireland will serve as a great stepping stone for us as we further grow into the European market. Segment’s culture is built around impact, and Dublin’s highly educated, multilingual workforce will play a key role in our expansion strategy.”

Peter Reinhardt, CEO and co-founder of Segment, said: “We’ve found that European companies are often at the forefront of providing a customer-first experience, and we’re committed to expanding rapidly to deliver the customer data infrastructure they need to do this. Dublin’s talented workforce, its strong relationship with the US and the rest of Europe, and Ireland’s full embrace of user privacy rights makes our decision to be headquartered in Ireland an easy one.”

TechCentral Reporters