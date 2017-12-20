Security must underpin digital transformation efforts

A risk-based approach to security helps to define strategies

At Logicalis, we provide digital enablement services to help customers harness digital technology and innovative services to deliver powerful business outcomes.

Our areas of focus include hybrid IT, the digital workplace, digital-ready infrastructure and an advisory and managed services practice. Security plays an increasingly vital role across each focus area, for example, when delivering mobility, security must underpin the approach taken to ensure staff can safely access data both inside and outside of the corporate network.

The same is also true with the Internet of Things (IoT). Many IoT projects started life as use case tests, and security never entered the equation. This needs to change. By its nature, IoT generates large amounts of potentially valuable data, which is often sent over insecure connectivity. Last year’s Mirai botnet showed how attackers successfully compromised insecure IoT links to launch denial of service attacks. IoT needs security of both data and the network it travels on.

At Logicalis, we take a risk-based approach to security to define strategies that draw on the latest information security frameworks. This helps customers to manage and mitigate risk across their IT environments cost-effectively. Our smart solutions tackle the issues that arise before, during and after attacks, to ensure that organisations are comprehensively protected.

While we encourage our customers to treat security as an ongoing effort that involves continuous vigilance, organisations are struggling to protect themselves in the current environment. With the number of users accessing data remotely growing and a surge in the adoption of SaaS applications, organisations cannot depend solely on delivering secure connectivity via VPN usage and on-premise secure web gateway solutions. If they do, they are increasing their risk of attack and losing sight of the threats that are potentially affecting their organisation.

With 97% of all internet related attacks involving DNS in some capacity, Cisco’s cloud security platform Umbrella is an ideal starting point to deal with this issue. Umbrella gathers data using DNS lookup, Cisco’s cloud based proxy server and threat intelligence data from Talos. This threefold approach provides organisations with live intelligence so that they can protect themselves against actual threats, and direct their resources to deal with potentially harmful activity. Nearly everything on the internet utilises DNS, including your servers, networks, applications, desktops and mobile devices, and Cisco Umbrella will stop malicious connections before they are ever established, protecting all users, irrespective of their device, activity or location.

We are currently delivering a 14-day Cisco Umbrella Proof of Value to organisations who want to experience the value of Cisco Umbrella in their own environment. In just a few hours, we have the solution in place and will be able to provide you with a detailed report of your active security threats.

(01) 908 7287 * www.ie.logicalis.com/umbrella

Karl Hodgen, Cisco sales manager, Logicalis Ireland