Second NDRC at PorterShed accelerator opens for entries

NDRC is renewing its partnership with Enterprise Ireland, and the Galway City Innovation District (GCID) for the second successive intensive regional accelerator programme for digital companies in Galway and the West.

There will be up to 10 places available for successful entrepreneurs in the programme.

Entry will be through a competitive process designed to find and support those digital companies with the best potential for growth and expansion. Each successful applicant will receive investment amounting to €50,000 – broken down into a €30,000 cash investment and €20,000 in programme service costs.

The PorterShed, backed by AIB, is already a showcase for Galway’s vibrant tech start-up scene, housing 34 innovative companies and home to over 100 members.

NDRC CEO, Ben Hurley said: “NDRC has a proven approach, working closely with early stage startups to bridge the gap between their initial formation and follow-on investment and we play an important and leading role in enhancing the startup ecosystem nationally, and in supporting the early stage development of startup companies.”

Maurice O’Gorman, Chairman of the Galway City Innovation District said: “GCID are delighted to welcome back the NDRC team to PorterShed.

“Our vision is to add high performing tech startups to the regional economy and with programmes like NDRC at PorterShed we are in a position to identify, accelerate and launch innovative technologies on to the global market stage.

“GCID is passionate about startups and technology, working with NDRC and Enterprise Ireland to accelerate the marketability of innovative technologies is fundamental to our core values.”

Applications to all NDRC Acceleration and Pre-Acceleration programmes can be found on www.ndrc.ie.

