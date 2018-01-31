SEAI RD&D programme to spark new ideas

Energy research gets €2.5m surge in academic support Print Print Life

The Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) is to make €2.5 million available to support cutting-edge research, development and demonstration energy projects in 2018. The Research, Development and Demonstration (RD&D) Funding Programme aims to develop new energy solutions.

Last year, SEAI invested over €2 million in RD&D projects such as the application of blockchain technology in the energy sector; examining the growth of Ireland’s data centres; and the operation of a rural battery storage network.

“Business, academic and technology alumni of the programme continue to thrive, and garner awards, recognising their innovation and entrepreneurship,” said Jim Gannon, CEO, SEAI.

“For every euro SEAI invests in research it attracts three euro in investment from industry which is one of the bests ratios of any research funding body in Ireland. In 2018, we will increase Ireland’s level of energy-related RD&D through our collaboration with other research funding bodies, by introducing multi-annual projects and by focusing on strategic areas.

This year, SEAI will also host a national forum on energy research, which brings together the energy research community, industry and policy-makers to share their experiences and ambitions. We will also further develop our national energy research portal.”

The fund is open to applications from companies, research performing organisations and public sector bodies who are based in the Republic of Ireland.

Further information is available at www.seai.ie/grants

TechCentral Reporters