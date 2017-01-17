Seabrook signs distribution deal with Siemens PLM Software

Revenue from contract to reach more than €1m in the first 12 months

Manufacturing software specialist Seabrook Technology Group has been appointed main distributor of Siemens product lifecycle Management (PLM) software for the Irish manufacturing sector.

Revenue from the new contract will reach in excess of €1 million and create three new jobs over the next 12 months.

Seabrook has been in operation for 27 years, and in the past four years has tripled its workforce and opened offices in California, Indiana and the UK.

In 2015, the company announced its channel partnership with Siemens PLM Software UK. This enabled Seabrook to offer Siemens manufacturing operations management software, including PLM and manufacturing execution systems software products, to new and existing clients in Ireland and the UK.

Seabrook will be the primary supplier for the full range of Siemens’ PLM products to manufacturers across all sectors in Ireland. This will include pharmaceuticals, food & beverages, medical devices, machinery, computer and semi-conductor manufacturers, among others. Seabrook will also provide expert consultancy on behalf of Siemens.

“We have witnessed an urgency to adopt this [PLM] software across the industry, as global manufacturing processes become increasingly digitised. Ireland is already some way behind America and Asia with adopting these technologies and embracing the digital factory. We simply cannot afford to lag behind any longer,” said Seabrook managing director Sean O’Sullivan. “We are especially pleased to have agreed this new deal with a company that has such a significant presence in the UK. It is a testament to the strength of collaboration between Irish and UK enterprises in such a time of uncertainty with the fallout from Brexit.”

Siemens Industry Software managing director in Ireland and the UK Robin Hancock said: “Seabrook’s success in Ireland and the UK as our channel partner has impressed us greatly and we are now expanding on this relationship with the new distribution contract.”

TechCentral Reporters