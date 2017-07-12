SDN versus NFV: what’s the difference?

Software-defined networking and network function virtualisation are two important, but sometimes confusing, trends in the networking industry Print Print Pro

SDN, NFV & VNF are among the alphabet soup of terms in the networking industry that have emerged in recent years.

Software defined networking (SDN), network function virtualisation (NFV) and the related virtual network functions (VNF) are important trends. But Forrester analyst Andre Kindness says vague terminology from vendors has created a complicated marketplace for end users evaluating next-generation networking technology. “Few I&O pros understand (these new acronyms), and this confusion has resulted in many making poor networking investments,” he says.

So, what is the difference between SDN, NFV and VNF?

SDN: Software defined networking

Software defined networking is the idea of separating the control plane of a network from the data plane that forwards network traffic. The goal of this disaggregation is to create a network that is centrally managed and programmable. Some SDN implementations use a software-based management platform that controls commodity network hardware. Other approaches use an integrated hardware and software-approach.

The technology is primarily used in enterprise data centres for customers who demand a network that can more easily adapt to the needs of the business compared to traditional networking architectures. SDN also has a number of sub-categories, including software-defined Wide Area Network, or using SDN to microsegment network traffic for security purposes.

NFV: Network Function Virtualisation

Network Function Virtualisation was initially conceived by a consortium of telecommunications vendors who were looking to more easily control how they offer network services to customers. The fundamental idea of NFV is to virtualise network services and abstract them from dedicated hardware.

NFV deployments typically use commodity servers to run software versions of network services that previously were hardware-based. These software-based services are called Virtual Network Functions (VNF) and would run in an NFV environment. Examples of VNFs include routing, firewalling, load balancing, WAN acceleration, and encryption. By virtualising these network services, providers can offer customers these services dynamically, with the ability to spin them up down on demand.

IDG News Service