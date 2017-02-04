Scrivener for Windows 1.9.7

As any writer will tell you, there are several obstacles that getting the way of words down on paper, or on screen. As well as time constraints and the ever-present spectre of writer’s block, there is also the problem of organising notes and ideas as well as managing lengthy documents as your ideas start to come to life.

Whether you are writing a thesis, a novel or a script, Scrivener is a powerful writing aid that can be used to organise notes, try out different ideas, view ideas alongside completed passages of text and much more; the app is a word processor and project management tool rolled in to one.

Scrivener enables you to create order from chaos, making it possible to focus in on small sections of your text in isolation from your other notes and research, or view projects as a whole to get a better idea of what sort of progress is being made. Unlike a word processor, you are free to organise documents in any way that works best for you and the order of text can be easily adjusted.

Working in outliner mode, Scrivener can be used to plan a project, while virtual index cards can be used to brainstorm ideas. You can also use the app solely as a means of collecting research material or to edit through rough drafts of a file. Whatever way you prefer to work, Scrivener is on hand to help you along.