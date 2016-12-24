ScriptSafe 1.0.8.5 for Chrome

img3File.png

Protect your privacy online

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

24 December 2016 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Android
Mac
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 24-12-2016
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: andryou

ScriptSafe is a free Chrome extension which can selectively block many types of web content and technologies, and prevent multiple low-level privacy leaks.

This isn’t a tool for beginners. Install it and the default settings will immediately block the contents of