Screenshot Captor 4.20.1

There are numerous reasons why you might need to take a screenshot – an image of the programs and windows that are open on the desktop. You may want to take a picture of an error message which is too lengthy to remember, or you may want to save an image of a web site. Screenshots are also very handy when producing brochures and manuals. This can be achieved by simply pressing the PrtScn key on your keyboard and then pasting the contents of the clipboard into an image editing program, but the options are fairly limited. Using Screenshot Captor, it is possible to grab a picture of the entire screen or just a single window by pressing a customisable keyboard shortcut.

But it doesn’t end there. You can also opt to capture a portion of the desktop, or even capture an active window in its entirety even if the whole window is not visible on screen. When composing a screenshot, a delay can be imposed to allow time for windows to be arranged as required and menus opened if they need to be included in the image. Images can be automatically saved in a range of popular formats in a folder of your choice, and you can choose between including the mouse cursor in the screenshot or disregard it.

Screenshot Captor also provides access to a number of image editing options which can be used to enhance your screenshots once they have been captured. Sitting in the system tray, the program is always available so there’s no need to remember to run it in advanced as it will start automatically with Windows.

Version 4.20.1 ( version history ):

[MajorFeature] First High-dpi compatible version beta.

[Feature] Added option to control whether an override filename specified in the post-capture pop-up dialog will always be used as the full filename (new default; see post-cap options tab) or whether it will be used as the %quickfield% field if present in the filename template (old behavior).

[BugFix] Custom filename and comment is no longer cleared after each action on the post-capture pop-up dialog.

[Feature] You can now use %APPDRIVE% and other replacement fields when specifying screenshot folder in options.

[Feature] Workaround for trying to UNDO when using arrow tool.

[Feature] Added option in uploader to preserve log across runs, and to copy log to clipboard.

[BugFix] Right-click to pan/drag was not working right in object mode.

[BugFix] Zoom level label was sometimes not updating if no images were found at startup.