Screencastify Lite 1.25.7 for Chrome

18 February 2017 | 0

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 18-02-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Screencastify

Screencastify Lite is an easy-to-use screen recorder for Chrome.

As you’ll guess from the name, it’s the free version of 20 Euro commercial product, and comes with two significant restrictions: a large Screencastify logo watermark, and a maximum 10 minute recording time. But if you can live with that, there are plus points.

The program can record either your desktop or a Chrome tab, for instance, with microphone, tab or system audio.

Although they’re not set by default, you can configure keyboard shortcuts to start/ stop, pause and resume playback.

Recordings may be saved locally or direct to Google Drive, or shared on YouTube.

If you do decide to upgrade, the full version also supports trimming, cropping and other basic video editing tools.

