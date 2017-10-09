Scratch coding competition opens for entries

National final to take place during Tech Week 2018

The 2017/18 Scratch Competition – run by the ICS Foundation and supported by Lero, the Irish Software Research Centre – is to open for entries this week.

Scratch is a visual programming language that encourages children to develop coding skills through interactive learning. It challenges students to create stories, games and animations using software, while giving them a taste of possible future careers in the IT sector.

Jim Friars, CEO, ICS Foundation, said: “The ICS Foundation is proud to run the Scratch National Competition. The computing field has weathered the economic storm better than most. There continues to be strong demand for computing graduates and this project gives students practical experience of the skills required in this interesting, well-rewarded and growing profession.”

Clare McInerney, education & outreach manager, Lero, said: “In 2017, Scratch turned 10-years-old. It is amazing that over 24 million Scratch projects have been shared to date. Students in Ireland have actively taken part in this global community and contribute fantastic projects, particularly through the Scratch competition, to scratch.mit.edu every year.”

The Scratch national final will take place during Tech Week 2018 (22-28 April). The closing date for registration is Friday 16 February 2018.

TechCentral Reporters