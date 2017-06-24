Scrabble for iOS 5.20.0

Play the classic word based board game on your iDevice

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

24 June 2017 | 1

Download Links:

iPhone
iPad

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 5.0
Date: 24-06-2017
Award: Editor’s choice
License: Trial Software
Developer: Electronic Arts

CONNECT WITH FRIENDS. PLAY WITH WORDS. Get a game of SCRABBLE going with just about anyone – or play solo against the computer! Plus, now you can play SCRABBLE in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, or Brazilian Portuguese.

WHO WILL YOU PLAY?
• Challenge friends via Facebook and more
• Find an instant opponent with a single touch
• Play solo against the computer to improve your skills
• Get numerous games going at once – more than any word game on the App Store

SHOW OFF YOUR SKILLS
Connect to Facebook and share your best scores. You can even talk a good game with enhanced chat and notification features.

IMPROVE YOUR SCORES WITH THE TEACHER
Become a SCRABBLE master with the exclusive “Teacher” feature – see what your best word could have been after every turn.

LOSS FOR WORDS?
Use the in-game word list, built-in official SCRABBLE dictionary, or the exclusive Best Word feature to see your highest scoring choices.

THINK FAST
Want to recreate the feeling of a real-time in-person game? Try the new Speed Play mode where you and your opponent agree to 2 or 5 minute turns. If words aren’t played in time, nudge and forfeit options are unlocked.

LOOK SHARP!
View every detail on the board with HD-quality graphics made to maximize the Retina display.

What’s New in Version 5.20.0

Scrabble Players,

We’ve added new back end tech to the game which will help us to identify and fix the login issues some of you have reported. We’ve also made behind-the-scenes enhancements to improve your overall Scrabble experience.

Read More:


Related Articles



One Response to Scrabble for iOS 5.20.0

  1. simon mcdonald says:
    May 9, 2016 at 3:31 am

    ….I think ye secretly know…… that apple products are totally lame….. im not normally the one to judge…..buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut….

Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Is Ruby over?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel