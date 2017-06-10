Scrabble for iOS 5.19.1
10 June 2017 | 1
Our Rating: 5.0
|Date:
|10-06-2017
|Award:
|Editor’s choice
|License:
|Trial Software
|Developer:
|Electronic Arts
|Operating Systems:
|iPad
iPhone
|File Size:
|90.60 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|13 minutes
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
CONNECT WITH FRIENDS. PLAY WITH WORDS. Get a game of SCRABBLE going with just about anyone – or play solo against the computer! Plus, now you can play SCRABBLE in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, or Brazilian Portuguese.
WHO WILL YOU PLAY?
• Challenge friends via Facebook and more
• Find an instant opponent with a single touch
• Play solo against the computer to improve your skills
• Get numerous games going at once – more than any word game on the App Store
SHOW OFF YOUR SKILLS
Connect to Facebook and share your best scores. You can even talk a good game with enhanced chat and notification features.
IMPROVE YOUR SCORES WITH THE TEACHER
Become a SCRABBLE master with the exclusive “Teacher” feature – see what your best word could have been after every turn.
LOSS FOR WORDS?
Use the in-game word list, built-in official SCRABBLE dictionary, or the exclusive Best Word feature to see your highest scoring choices.
THINK FAST
Want to recreate the feeling of a real-time in-person game? Try the new Speed Play mode where you and your opponent agree to 2 or 5 minute turns. If words aren’t played in time, nudge and forfeit options are unlocked.
LOOK SHARP!
View every detail on the board with HD-quality graphics made to maximize the Retina display.
What’s New in Version 5.19.1
Scrabble players,
We’ve made some behind-the-scenes enhancements to improve game performance and address the notification issues that some of you were facing. Additionally we’ve added back-end tech which will allow us to identify the cause and help us to fix the ongoing connection issues that have been reported.
One Response to Scrabble for iOS 5.19.1
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
….I think ye secretly know…… that apple products are totally lame….. im not normally the one to judge…..buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut….