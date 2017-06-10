Scrabble for iOS 5.19.1

CONNECT WITH FRIENDS. PLAY WITH WORDS. Get a game of SCRABBLE going with just about anyone – or play solo against the computer! Plus, now you can play SCRABBLE in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, or Brazilian Portuguese.

WHO WILL YOU PLAY?

• Challenge friends via Facebook and more

• Find an instant opponent with a single touch

• Play solo against the computer to improve your skills

• Get numerous games going at once – more than any word game on the App Store

SHOW OFF YOUR SKILLS

Connect to Facebook and share your best scores. You can even talk a good game with enhanced chat and notification features.

IMPROVE YOUR SCORES WITH THE TEACHER

Become a SCRABBLE master with the exclusive “Teacher” feature – see what your best word could have been after every turn.

LOSS FOR WORDS?

Use the in-game word list, built-in official SCRABBLE dictionary, or the exclusive Best Word feature to see your highest scoring choices.

THINK FAST

Want to recreate the feeling of a real-time in-person game? Try the new Speed Play mode where you and your opponent agree to 2 or 5 minute turns. If words aren’t played in time, nudge and forfeit options are unlocked.

LOOK SHARP!

View every detail on the board with HD-quality graphics made to maximize the Retina display.

What’s New in Version 5.19.1

Scrabble players,

We’ve made some behind-the-scenes enhancements to improve game performance and address the notification issues that some of you were facing. Additionally we’ve added back-end tech which will allow us to identify the cause and help us to fix the ongoing connection issues that have been reported.