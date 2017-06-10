Scrabble for iOS 5.19.1

Play the classic word based board game on your iDevice

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

10 June 2017 | 1

Download Links:

iPhone
iPad

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 5.0
Date: 10-06-2017
Award: Editor’s choice
License: Trial Software
Developer: Electronic Arts

CONNECT WITH FRIENDS. PLAY WITH WORDS. Get a game of SCRABBLE going with just about anyone – or play solo against the computer! Plus, now you can play SCRABBLE in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, or Brazilian Portuguese.

WHO WILL YOU PLAY?
• Challenge friends via Facebook and more
• Find an instant opponent with a single touch
• Play solo against the computer to improve your skills
• Get numerous games going at once – more than any word game on the App Store

SHOW OFF YOUR SKILLS
Connect to Facebook and share your best scores. You can even talk a good game with enhanced chat and notification features.

IMPROVE YOUR SCORES WITH THE TEACHER
Become a SCRABBLE master with the exclusive “Teacher” feature – see what your best word could have been after every turn.

LOSS FOR WORDS?
Use the in-game word list, built-in official SCRABBLE dictionary, or the exclusive Best Word feature to see your highest scoring choices.

THINK FAST
Want to recreate the feeling of a real-time in-person game? Try the new Speed Play mode where you and your opponent agree to 2 or 5 minute turns. If words aren’t played in time, nudge and forfeit options are unlocked.

LOOK SHARP!
View every detail on the board with HD-quality graphics made to maximize the Retina display.

What’s New in Version 5.19.1

Scrabble players,

We’ve made some behind-the-scenes enhancements to improve game performance and address the notification issues that some of you were facing. Additionally we’ve added back-end tech which will allow us to identify the cause and help us to fix the ongoing connection issues that have been reported.

Read More:


Related Articles



One Response to Scrabble for iOS 5.19.1

  1. simon mcdonald says:
    May 9, 2016 at 3:31 am

    ….I think ye secretly know…… that apple products are totally lame….. im not normally the one to judge…..buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut….

Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will the iMac Pro become Apple's most sought-after PC?

    • No (80%)
    • Yes (20%)

    Total Voters: 5

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel