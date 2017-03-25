Scrabble for iOS 5.18
25 March 2017 | 1
Our Rating: 5.0
|Date:
|25-03-2017
|Award:
|Editor’s choice
|License:
|Trial Software
|Developer:
|Electronic Arts
|Operating Systems:
|iPad
iPhone
|File Size:
|90.60 MB
|Requirements:
|Download Time:
|13 minutes
|Languages:
|English
|Twitter:
|Click Here
|RSS:
|Click Here
CONNECT WITH FRIENDS. PLAY WITH WORDS. Get a game of SCRABBLE going with just about anyone – or play solo against the computer! Plus, now you can play SCRABBLE in English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, or Brazilian Portuguese.
WHO WILL YOU PLAY?
• Challenge friends via Facebook and more
• Find an instant opponent with a single touch
• Play solo against the computer to improve your skills
• Get numerous games going at once – more than any word game on the App Store
SHOW OFF YOUR SKILLS
Connect to Facebook and share your best scores. You can even talk a good game with enhanced chat and notification features.
IMPROVE YOUR SCORES WITH THE TEACHER
Become a SCRABBLE master with the exclusive “Teacher” feature – see what your best word could have been after every turn.
LOSS FOR WORDS?
Use the in-game word list, built-in official SCRABBLE dictionary, or the exclusive Best Word feature to see your highest scoring choices.
THINK FAST
Want to recreate the feeling of a real-time in-person game? Try the new Speed Play mode where you and your opponent agree to 2 or 5 minute turns. If words aren’t played in time, nudge and forfeit options are unlocked.
LOOK SHARP!
View every detail on the board with HD-quality graphics made to maximize the Retina display.
What’s New in Version 5.18.0
Hey SCRABBLE fans! We’ve made some behind-the-scenes changes to improve the overall gameplay. As always, thanks for playing.
One Response to Scrabble for iOS 5.18
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
….I think ye secretly know…… that apple products are totally lame….. im not normally the one to judge…..buuuuuuuuuuuuuuuut….