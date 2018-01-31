SciFest returns for tenth anniversary edition

SciFest, the largest and most inclusive science fair initiative on the island of Ireland, will return on 12 April and run until 8 June.

Second level students showcase STEM projects at a series of one-day science fairs held across 14 Institutes of Technology, DCU and St Mary’s College, Derry.

The winners from each regional science fair will go on to compete at a national final in November 2018. The winner(s) of the SciFest National Final 2018 will be presented with a trophy and will represent Ireland at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona.

SciFest 2018 will also be the fourth year of the prestigious Boston Scientific Medical Devices Award, which is presented at each of the 16 regional science fairs; the overall winner of this award will receive the Boston Scientific Medical Devices Grand Award at the national final in November.

Speaking at the launch of SciFest 2018 Sheila Porter, SciFest founder and CEO, said: “2018 marks 10 years since SciFest was first launched. In 2008, I could not have imagined how much SciFest would grow, and how successful it would become. Last year over 10,000 students participated across the country and I am sure this year will be even more successful.”

Last year’s overall national final winner was Aaron Hannon, from St Muredach’s College, Ballina, for his project on a shaving device for people with limited hand dexterity. Aaron will represent Ireland at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in May.

Since launching in 2008, more than than 50,000 students have participated in the competition, which represents an average year on year increase of 23% in participation.

SciFest is funded primarily by Science Foundation Ireland, Boston Scientific and Intel Ireland.

The closing date for is Friday 9 March 2018 or Friday 11 May 2018 in the case of St Mary’s College, Derry.

TechCentral Reporters