Schneider Electric’s launches Micro Data Center Xpress range

Bandwidth costs, space pressures and local requirements are all likely to drive the need for greater edge computing capability, according to Schneider Electric.

To meet those needs, the company has launched its Micro Data Center Xpress range of certified designs to allow dense deployments of complete infrastructure.

The range is designed to allow IT equipment to be pre-installed by the user, partner or integrator before shipment, and features complete data centre physical infrastructure and management software in a single self-contained and secure enclosure. The enclosures can be mobile or fixed and boast high levels of security.

“In our digitally-connected world, businesses and consumers have a low threshold for interruptions to service. Edge computing solves real-time data transmission issues by bringing bandwidth-intensive content and latency-sensitive applications close to the users or data sources to ensure reliable connectivity,” said Chris Hanley, senior vice president, Data Centre Systems, Schneider Electric. “As the market evolves, especially around Internet of Things (IoT), we are committed to delivering simplified, cost-effective solutions that enable edge technologies.”

Optimised for edge and IoT applications where deployment speed, reliability and security is paramount, the Micro DC Xpress is certified by leading converged and hyperconverged IT vendors, says Schneider Electric. This permits the user, partner or integrator to fully populate and test their solution in-house prior to shipping to their regional or local edge sites, reducing deployment time and risks.

The Micro DC Xpress, available in 24U, 42U and customisable configurations, is prefabricated and tested in the maker’s facility, ensuring reliability. The full plug-and-play system can be delivered in just 2-3 weeks, greatly reducing the complexity and cost of traditional deployments.

Utilising Schneider Electric’s Data Centre Infrastructure Management (DCIM) software suite, StruxureWare for Data Centers, and built on the EcoStruxure integrated architecture platform, Micro DC Xpress can be integrated into a user’s larger IT-asset monitoring system or a managed service provider’s RMM and remotely managed via the cloud for maximum uptime and connectivity. The solution also includes physical protection capabilities, including key-card functionality to prevent unauthorised access and ensure the safety and security of the environment.

The Micro DC Xpress will be available to order in North America, UK and France in April, and in all of Europe later in 2017.

www.schneider-electric.com

TechCentral Reporters