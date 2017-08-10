Schneider Electric partners with Claroty for industrial infrastructure security

Partnership will bring real-time monitoring and deep inspection to industrial systems

Schneider Electric has partnered with in operational technology (OT) network protection specialist Claroty to bring its real-time OT/ICS network monitoring and detection solutions to bear on industrial infrastructure to address current partnering to address safety and cybersecurity challenges.

The deal will see Claroty’s solutions offered as part of Schneider’s collaborative automation partner programme (CAPP).

Claroty’s platform actively protects industrial control systems and continuously monitors industrial networks for cyberthreats. With secure remote access, asset owners can employ policies to control remote employee and third-party access to critical systems, and record the sessions. Continuous threat detection creates a detailed inventory of industrial network assets, identifies misconfigurations, monitors traffic between assets, and finds anomalies that may indicate the presence of a malicious actor. Context rich alerts provide plant and security personnel with actionable insights for efficient investigation, response, and recovery.

Schneider said the partnership adds a key component to its end-to-end cybersecurity offerings by protecting its connected products and edge control offerings within the company’s EcoStruxure architecture.

“At Schneider Electric, we recognise the urgent need to assist our customers in enhancing their safety and cybersecurity programmes,” said David Doggett, senior director cybersecurity, industry business, Schneider Electric. “One way we are addressing this need is through partnering with Claroty to provide real-time network monitoring and anomaly-detection.”

The partners said they have conducted rigorous testing to validate solution interoperability. Claroty is a key partner for network security monitoring system within CAPP, which, said Schneider, enables it to offer complete business solutions by integrating innovative technologies developed by its partner ecosystem into its own offerings.

“Passive network intrusion detection techniques are critical for applications where system availability is paramount,” said Doggett. “Claroty’s platform can strengthen solutions against known cyberattacks that have bypassed existing boundary protections. The technology can also alert network operators about novel attack vectors or attacks initiated by rouge insiders using existing tools and credentials.”

A key characteristic of the Claroty platform, said Schneider, is its ability to explore the deepest level of industrial network protocols without adversely impacting the system. This enables end users to safely identify anomalies while protecting complex and sensitive industrial networks. Traditional IT security software often uses active queries or requires a footprint on the network, which can ultimately disrupt operations. However, the Claroty platform uses a passive-monitoring approach to safely inspect traffic without the risk of disruption.

TechCentral Reporters