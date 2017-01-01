SBGuard Anti-Ransomware 1.4.5.1

img3File.png

Protect your PC from ransomware

1 January 2017

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 2.5
Date: 01-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Sydneybackups

SBGuard Anti-Ransomware is a free tool which, the developer says, “protects your Windows PC against all known Ransomware malware, such as CryptoLocker, CryptoWall, TeslaCrypt, CryptoXXX, CTB-Locker, Zepto and many others.”

To do this, the program apparently “injects a large number of restriction mechanisms and modifies some core Windows components to prevent malicious behaviours and executions which Ransomware viruses use to infect the system.”

What does this mean? From what we can tell, it involves changing various permissions to limit software actions, for example blocking programs from running in unexpected places.

This approach keeps the program simple and lightweight. There’s no bulky Settings dialog, no resource-heavy background processes– just an “Enable Protection” button to lock down your system, and a “Disable” button to turn the protection off.

Unfortunately, SBGuard Anti-Ransomware will conflict with some legitimate software. The developer warns:

Important: SBGuard Anti-Ransomware could block legitimate programs from installing. It is recommended to disable protection before installing new Windows applications and then re-enabling it back after.

Please note, although the program is free, you must register with the developer to get your copy. Clicking the Download link takes you to the project page: scroll down, enter your details and you’ll be emailed a download link.

