Sandys elected IVCA chair

Seroba Life Sciences managing partner succeeds Michael Murphy

Peter Sandys, managing partner and co-founder of Seroba Life Sciences, has been elected chairman of the Irish Venture Capital Association (IVCA). He succeeds Investec Ventures Ireland partner Michael Murphy, who completed his term of office.

Sandys, who previously chaired the IVCA in 2010, was managing director of ABN Amro Corporate Finance (Ireland).

The IVCA is the representative organisation for venture capital firms in Ireland. Since 2008, in excess of 1,375 Irish SMEs have raised venture capital of €3.3 billion.

These funds were raised almost exclusively by Irish venture capital fund managers who during this period supported the creation of up to 20,000 jobs; attracted over €1.37 billion of capital into Ireland and geared up the state’s investment through the Seed & Venture Capital Programme by almost 16 times.

TechCentral Reporters