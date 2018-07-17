Salesforce snaps up Datorama, a cloud-based AI platform

Move aims to enhance Salesforce's Marketing Cloud

Salesforce has signed an agreement to acquire Datorama, an Israeli cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) marketing platform.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but Israeli media reported it was worth more than $800 million (€681 million). Datorama declined to comment.

Salesforce has been a key beneficiary of so-called digital transformations — a growing trend in which companies move their operations onto lower cost cloud-based services that offer more scalability.

“With Salesforce, we are excited to expand upon on our core mission – to help marketers integrate and gain insight from one single source of data truth,” said Ran Sarig co-founder and CEO of Datorama.

“Datorama provides the leading cloud-based, AI-powered marketing intelligence and analytics platform for enterprises, agencies and publishers.”

Datorama has more than 3,000 customers, including PepsiCo, Ticketmaster, Trivago, Unilever, Pernod Ricard and Foursquare.

“Salesforce’s acquisition of Datorama will enhance Salesforce’s Marketing Cloud with expanded data integration, intelligence and analytics, enabling marketers to unlock insights across Salesforce data and the myriad of technologies used in today’s marketing and consumer engagement ecosystem,” Sarig explained.

“With one unified view of data and insights, companies can make smarter decisions across the entire customer journey and optimise engagement at scale.”

Datorama previously raised $50 million (€43 million) in private money and employs 400 people.

The acquisition comes less than four months after Salesforce struck a deal to acquire fellow US software maker, MuleSoft, for approximately $6.5 billion (€5.5 billion).

Salesforce has said that more than 1,200 customers in 60 countries around the world rely on MuleSoft to “innovate faster, deliver differentiated customer experiences and increase operational efficiency”.

The cloud software vendor said that, together, the companies will accelerate their customers’ digital transformations, enabling them to unlock data across legacy systems, cloud apps and devices to make smarter, faster decisions and create highly differentiated, connected customer experiences.

IDG News Service