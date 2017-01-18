With so many running apps on the market, it’s hard to know which ones to take seriously. All of them come with a tagline about ‘best one yet, or ‘the only running app you’ll ever need’ and to be quite honest, most are plain average. So it’s with caution that we approach RunGo that promises all of the above and more. So we’re delighted to report it’s excellent.

It’s USP is the ability to track, edit and publish a running route to fellow runners nearby, a feat that adds a final flourish in the shape of voice-guided directions to let you know where to go next. You can search for routes in your area, and download them for use offline too. And if you’re into showing off or simply want your loved ones to be able to see where you are on your run, there’s a feature that can track you, real-time, alongside a number of stats from your efforts.

RunGo also has built-in personal trainer that will help you build up your stamina so you’re ready for anything from a fun run to a marathon, and everything between. Everything works seamlessly through the app, but at this moment in time you can only edit your routes through the official website. It’s a small gripe, and possibly something the devs will look to remedy soon, but the detachment will niggle those smartphone-only users. It’s still not quite as polished as Strava or MapMyRun, but the potential is there for greatness. RunGo standouts out amongst the rest and should be high on your must-have run app list.