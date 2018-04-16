Rubrik plans to add 50 jobs at Cork office

Cloud data management company Rubrik has announced plans to add 50 new jobs in Cork, across customer support, IT and sales roles.

Arvind Nithrakashyap, co-founder and chief technology officer, Rubrik, said: “Rubrik is driving a massive transformation in the technology industry by helping companies simplify how they manage their data.

“We have grown tremendously over the past four years since our founding, and we continue to scale the company at a rapid pace. We are delighted to be able to expand our reach in Ireland by opening a new office and hiring 50 more talented individuals in Cork.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, said: “Rubrik is one of Silicon Valley’s fastest growing companies. The expansion of Rubrik’s Irish operation demonstrates Ireland’s ability to attract investment from high-growth companies.

“Cork’s tech infrastructure, talent pool and supportive academic network have created a compelling business environment which continues to attract investment from overseas companies in the technology sector.”

