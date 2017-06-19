RogueKillerCMD 12.11.3

A command line malware remover

19 June 2017 | 0

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 19-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Adlice Software

RogueKillerCMD is a command line version of the popular anti-malware tool RogueKiller.

The GUI build will generally be easier to use, but RogueKillerCMD could be useful for automating common tasks, or running checks when full Windows isn’t available (Safe Mode with command prompt).

You don’t have to be a console expert to use the program. Launching a default scan is as simple as entering this:

RogueKillerCMDX64.exe -scan

You can choose to remove all detections, optionally including “potentially unwanted programs”, or not remove anything at all.

Bonus features enable listing processing and services, and killing processes and services by name or process ID. RogueKillerCMD can also list or kill Registry keys in various ways.

Please note, the free version has no scan customisations– you can run it with the default settings only. Support is available on the forum only.

