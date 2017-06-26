RogueKiller 12.11.4

RogueKiller is a tool which aims to help you to detect and remove malware from your PC.

The program doesn’t rely on virus signatures, which is good for detecting the latest threats.

It’s also easy to use: just click Scan and wait. (You may have to wait a while, though, as there’s no “quick scan” in the free build – it’s all or nothing).

The final report includes a great deal of useful information on possibly dubious startup programs, HOSTS file lines, proxy and DNS settings, drivers, shortcuts, MBR code and more.

The most dangerous threats are highlighted by default, so you could just click Delete and clean them all at once.

There’s always the risk of legitimate software being flagged as malicious, though, so we’d recommend you check the report carefully, make sure you understand exactly what it’s going to do.

Version 12.11.4 (see entire changelog):

– Added detection