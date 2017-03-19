RocketCake 1.4

RocketCake is a basic WYSIWYG design tool for building responsive websites.

Clicking File > New leads to early disappointment, as you realise the program only has only a handful of templates, each with only a single page, and designs that look about 10 years old.

Still, if you’ve the time and patience to start from scratch, there’s support for a wide range of page components: text, images (floating, slideshows, galleries), video (YouTube, HTML5), audio, Flash applets, web forms, buttons, menus and more.

Setting these up works mostly as you’d expect. Select an object in the toolbar, drag and drop it on the page, then tweak its properties: text, images, colours, URLs, whatever they might be.

This isn’t as easy as it could be. Choose to add a menu, for instance, and there’s no graphical wizard to walk you through the process, display previews of menu styles or anything else. You’re left to play around with the properties and figure it out for yourself.

It only took us a few minutes to understand how the process worked, though. You’re able to preview the results in a local browser at any time, or publish your site to a local drive, or FTP server, when you’re finished.

RocketCake also comes in a Professional version (39 Euros) which adds support for custom CSS/ HTML/ PHP/ JavaScript, user-defined breakpoints and premium support.

v.14 (Changelog):

New free website templates

Faster website upload

Built-in automatic image resizing

New ‘static’ gallery mode

Improved image quality

Smart quote filter

Compatibility with more PHP web servers

Unsaved changes indicator

Generator Meta Tag removal

Mobile menu now shown earlier