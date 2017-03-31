Rocket Broadband becomes fifth Siro retail partner

Rocket Broadband has become its fifth retail partner for open access broadband network provider Siro.

Rocket has provided broadband services in Wexford since 2006, serving over 5,000 customers in the county and will launch 100% fibre-optic broadband packages for both residential and business customers in Wexford town, with speeds ranging from 150Mb/s to 1Gb/s.

“We’re delighted to unveil Rocket Broadband as our latest partner, enabling residents and businesses in Wexford town to experience SIRO’s Gigabit connectivity, which is three times as powerful as the market leading service in Dublin and 10 times as powerful as the market leading service in rural Ireland. As our fifth retail partner, the Rocket Broadband partnership is also indicative of the high level of demand from telecoms companies for an alternative national broadband infrastructure,” said Ronan Whelan, commercial director, Siro.

“With more people using our 100% fibre-optic network than any other alternative service in the country, we are having a transformative effect in the towns that we are live in already, as exemplified by the Ludgate Hub whose gigabit connectivity is already delivering results in the West Cork region. Now thanks to Rocket Broadband, we’re putting Wexford town on a par with leading international hubs like Tokyo or Hong Kong.

“As a result, local businesses will be able to compete online with any rival company and young people can dream up and create the next Facebook or Google right here in the town.”

Garrett McElroy, general manager, Rocket Broadband, said: “Our customers will now be guaranteed the best broadband in the country, delivered at the speed of light, using Siro’s 100% fibre optic network.

“Rather than having to invest millions in building our own fibre network, we now have access to the best technology in the country, which gives us a great opportunity to attract new customers.

“As Siro’s 100% fibre-optic broadband network is future proofed, it’s the only broadband service people in Wexford town will ever need. With no copper connections at any point to slow down the network, we’re in a position to deliver incredible speeds and reliability.”

TechCentral Reporters