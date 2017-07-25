Ripplecom wins three-year Glanbia deal

Ripplecom, a Limerick-based supplier of rural telecoms services, has secured a three-year contract to supply broadband to Glanbia Agribusiness. Financial terms were not released.

The deal will see Ripplecom provide broadband connectivity to 55 Glanbia Agribusiness sites in the east, south east, north east, midlands and north Cork.

This deal follows a €1.2 million investment by Ripplecom tin a range of telecoms solutions including fibre, wireless and copper-based infrastructure.

Anne-Marie Wilkinson, national consumer channel manager, Ripplecom (pictured), said: “Ripplecom specialises in providing optimal connectivity, telephony, and security solutions to multi-site organisations and standalone operations at an affordable price.

“Thanks to ongoing investment in and development of our network, we are perfectly placed to provide this kind of multi-site high-speed broadband solution.”

Ripplecom has 2,000 business customers across 26 counties and 4,000 domestic customers. Its business customers include Munster Joinery, the Barry Group in Mallow and the Dept of Education & Skills.

