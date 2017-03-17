Riot Isolator 1.2

Riot Isolator is an unusual application which combines a host of privacy and security tools into one bizarre interface.

These include modules to prevent unauthorised software accessing your webcam, taking screenshots or logging keypresses.

There are tools to securely erase files, folders, or entire volumes.

A RAM eraser does something similar with memory, overwriting it with zeroes.

A file unlocker attempts to close the processes using locked files, enabling you to access them.

Riot Isolator can block all or newly inserted USB keys, or make them read-only.

Anti-exploit tools try to prevent file extension spoofing or RunPE-type code injection attacks.

A “real-time recognise” feature claims to detect and warn you of packers used by an executable, as it launches.

A “Presentation Mode” sort-of locks the computer without hiding the screen. You could use this to leave someone watching a video or use some other application, and know they couldn’t easily switch to anything else.

A “Live Report” feature enables a degree of remote monitoring, uploading screen shots and other information which you can view from elsewhere.

There’s a lot of power here, but unfortunately it’s all wrapped up in a feeble interface which ignores conventions to do things in its own way (usually worse).

We don’t have the time or space to list everything wrong with it, but here’s one very basic example. The program has a large console which displays all kinds of icons to turn particular modes on or off, but you can’t tell by looking at the console which features are enabled.