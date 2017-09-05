PSE Power named Riello preferred partner in Ireland

Riello UPS has announced a partnership with PSE Power, Ireland’s largest independent supplier of power protection and energy management solutions.

The deal gives PSE Power exclusive reseller access to Riello UPS stocks and supplies in Ireland, and strengthens PSE’s ‘all-time uptime’ power protection offering to leading technology companies and data centres including Google, Apple, Thomson Reuters and Interxion.

Leo Craig, general manager, Riello UPS, said: “We’re delighted to welcome PSE Power to our expanding community of resellers.

“The company’s specialist engineering capabilities and nationwide coverage made it the right partner for our business. We’re looking forward to working together closely into the future to deliver reliable mission critical power protection systems and support to our customers in Ireland.”

PSE Power managing director Padraig Smith (pictured) said: “This is a very positive development for our customers and the team at PSE, and we are very well positioned for continued success and a new level of growth with Riello UPS here in Ireland.”

TechCentral Reporters