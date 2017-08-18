Ricoh donates €30,000 print and document solution to FoodCloud

Social enterprise has offices in Dublin, Galway, Cork Print Print Trade

Ricoh Ireland has donated and implemented a managed print and document solution worth €30,000 to FoodCloud across three offices in Dublin, Galway and Cork.

FoodCloud is a social enterprise which takes the problem of food waste from supermarkets and food producers and turns it into an environmentally sound solution by donating surplus food to over 5,900 charities and community groups in Ireland and the UK before it becomes waste.

The organisation has now redistributed more than 20 million meals from almost 2,000 businesses across Ireland and the UK since it was established in 2013.

FoodCloud developed its own app which connects supermarkets such as Tesco, Lidl and Aldi to charities around Ireland. Supermarkets can upload information regarding surplus foods to the app, which then sends out a message to charities that the food is available for collection at their stores.

Aoibheann O’Brien, general manager, FoodCloud, said: “Printers are an invaluable cog in our operation as they allow us to seamlessly produce documentation which is essential for delivering food quickly and cost-effectively to our charity partners.

“This advanced print technology will enable us to carry out this much-needed service even more effectively than before, while the ongoing managed print service from Ricoh ensures great business continuity and peace of mind.”

Robert Viljoen, business development manager, Ricoh Ireland, said: “This partnership with the FoodCloud is a perfect fit with our strategy of working with organisations involved in environmental conservation and community investment. We particularly like to focus on re-use initiatives which means there’s zero waste to landfill and products are actually used for their original purposes.”

TechCentral Reporters