Ricoh announces plans to double sales force

Move comes as multinational adds to service offerings

Ricoh Ireland is looking to double its compliment of account management and business development professionals.

This follows Ricoh’s announcement last year of 110 new jobs as part of a €6.5 million investment in its new Irish headquarters based in Swords, Dublin.

Ricoh has added a wide range of new communications, workplace and IT services to its solutions portfolio in recent times, including unified communications, video conferencing and meeting room technologies. This is in addition to its production print, managed print and managed document services solution range.

The introduction of these additional service lines, aimed at enabling digital and business transformation, has led to increased demand for Ricoh products and services, particularly in the SME market.

Gary Hopwood, managing director, Ricoh Ireland, said: “Ricoh has a well-established corporate base in Ireland and continues to build strong and productive relationships with the next generation of enterprises. The way we work is consistently changing and at Ricoh, we are committed to providing businesses of all sizes with the tools and services needed to stay ahead when it comes to empowering their workforce.

“To fulfil this commitment, it is imperative that we continue to grow the Ricoh team with the best talent, as this is what separates us as a market leader. Our people demonstrate innovation, creativity and all possess a strong desire to see Ricoh customers thrive in a competitive marketplace. This is a hugely exciting time for the company and it’s a fantastic opportunity for talented people to join our growing team.”

TechCentral Reporters