Ricoh announces 110 jobs at new Swords office

Hiring begins for technical, business development, operational staff Print Print Trade

Ricoh Ireland opened its new Irish headquarters in Airside Business Park, Swords, Co Dublin today. The new office, which represents an investment of €6.5 million, will take on 110 staff over the next three years as Ricoh looks to grow its Irish business to 190 people by the end of 2019. The new jobs will be in technical engineering, software solutions, business development and operations management.

The new office is expected to help Ricoh Ireland to almost double its revenues from last year’s €16.4 million to €32 million in the next three years.

Contributing to the increased revenues and expansion are Ricoh Ireland’s business process services – which enables streamlined document workflow – and production print offerings.

Gary Hopwood, general manager, Ricoh Ireland, said: “Today’s announcement underlines Ricoh Ireland’s success in embracing digital transformation and helping our customers to do the same. The new HQ truly is the feather in our cap, showcasing how we have used technology to pioneer the workforce of the future.

“Our revenue stream in Ricoh Ireland continues to grow and we want to continue driving that forward. To achieve that, we needed a new office space that could facilitate a much larger workforce that will be instrumental in Ricoh Ireland’s future success. We expect to see significant returns on this investment for many years to come.”

Phil Keoghan, CEO, Ricoh UK & Ireland, said: “Ireland is viewed as a key area of growth for Ricoh and we will continue to make significant investments in the company’s continued success here. Its strong portfolio of indigenous and global accounts is testament to the outstanding performance of the Irish operation.

“Ireland has the skilled workforce and international relationships that make it a very attractive location for any organisation with a global presence. This announcement demonstrates Ricoh’s consistent confidence in – and commitment to – the Irish market.”

TechCentral Reporters