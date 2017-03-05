RGBlind 1.0.3 for Chrome

img3File.png

Color blindness simulator for the web

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

5 March 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Android
Mac
iPad

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.0
Date: 05-03-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: RGBlind

RGBlind is a simple color blindness simulator for the web.

The add-on uses SVG filters to display web pages as they’re seen by people affected by two forms or red-green color blindness, protanopia or deuteranopia. This may help you spot visual details they might miss, for example text that becomes hard to read because it blends into the background.

There’s no complexity to the interface. Clicking RGBlind’s address bar icon displays “Protanopia” and “Deuteranopia” options; selecting one of these updates your screen colors according; clicking “Normal vision” restores the original colors. And that’s about it.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Do you prefer Windows 7 to Windows 10?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel