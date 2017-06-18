REX 2.4

A streamlined take on chess

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

18 June 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 18-06-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: REPVBLIC

REX is what the developer calls a “streamlined take on chess”: simpler, easier to learn and quicker to play (5-10 minutes), but still with some scope for strategic fun.

The board is a compact 5×5 squares. Each player starts with only 5 pieces of 3 different types, each of which has its own movement rules.

These rules are simple – essentially, they’re able to move up to 1, 2 or 3 squares – and a built-in tutorial explains every point. Even if you forget, there are hotkeys to remind you which piece is which, and where it can move.

There’s support for playing against the computer, with four levels of AI, or a friend.

REX has been developed using the Unity game engine, which means it’s very well presented. An opening screen asks you to select screen resolution, graphics quality, target monitor and optionally set your hotkeys. The graphics are great, with the board and pieces displayed in a gorgeously rendered 3D view (even the wood of the surrounding table looks ultra-realistic).

Please note: we found REX sometimes paused on launch, perhaps for several seconds. At first we assumed it had locked up, so closed the program down and tried again, but eventually we realised there was just an odd delay. If the same thing happens to you, wait, it’ll probably fire up after a few more seconds, and there are no more pauses once it’s up and running.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    A revamped Firefox will take market share from...

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel