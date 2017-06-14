Restore Point Creator 6.2 Build 2

Restore Point Creator is a portable tool which makes it easier to create system restore points.

The program’s interface is its first plus point, as it presents everything you need in the same dialog. There’s the list of current restore points; the button to create a new restore point; a “restore to selected restore point” option, all just a click away.

You get some extra options, too, like the ability to schedule a restore point to happen whenever you like, selectively delete an individual restore point, or log restore point deletions for review later.

There are drive space management tools, as well; you’re able to view the space currently taken by restore points, and reduce or increase it as you choose.

You can do most of this within Windows, of course, but Restore Point Creator just makes it easier. If you start at the Windows System Protection dialog, say, it’s three clicks to display the current list of Restore Points; launch Restore Point Creator and they’re visible right away.

Version 6.2 build 2 brings (see full changelog)

I recompiled the program’s main executable without the executable packing program that I was using to reduce the size of the program’s executable file and also guard it against decompilers to protect my intellectual property. I was using a tool called “mpress” which can be found at http://www.matcode.com/mpress.htm but it appears to be triggering a lot of antivirus vendors to detect it as a virus. I have recompiled the program and redistributed it without compressing it. I have uploaded the main program’s executable file to VirusTotal which is web site that scans a file with multiple antivirus programs and all but two vendors are showing that it’s clean as proof that the new file is clean. You can view the analysis at https://www.virustotal.com/en/file/3b05f77d4a8512187795b56c643126894ee781c72d10a1dc976e89f11704308c/analysis/1493769023/ .