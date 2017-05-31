Reset Data Usage 1.2

Restart Win 10's network usage stats

Print

PrintPrint
Downloads

Read More:

31 May 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 3.5
Date: 31-05-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: Sordum

Windows 10 includes a built-in network usage monitor which shows you the bandwidth consumed by all your apps over the last 30 days.

If you’ve never noticed the monitor before, you’re not alone– it’s easy to miss. Launch the Settings app, click Network and Internet > Data Usage > View Usage Details for the breakdown.

This works well, but the system gives you no control over the data usage period. It’s always the last 30 days, annoying if – for instance – you want to measure your usage over the current month.

Reset Data Usage is a tiny portable tool which can reset your usage counts to zero whenever you like.

The program doesn’t have a manual, but then you won’t need one. Clearing your stats is as simple as launching the program and hitting “Reset Data Usage”.

Alternatively, using a /R switch from the command line enables resetting the counts from a script. Use this from a scheduled task and you could automatically reset usage stats every day, week, month, whenever works for you.

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Does your company have a strict IT management policy?

    • No (41%)
    • Yes (59%)

    Total Voters: 22

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel