Rescuing old ideas with the Dept of Ultimology

One way to make everything old new again, and why Net Neutrality matters

Ideas are born, have their day in the sun and get replaced by something better – but that doesn’t mean they deserve to be forgotten. This week Niall meets with Fiona Hallinan and Kate Strain from the Dept of Ultimology based at the Connect centre in Trinity College to talk about why old ideas, even bad ones, should be saved from obscurity.

Show notes:

The Dept of Ultimology

A Net Neutrality primer