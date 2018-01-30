Let’s not forget that iPhone X starts at $1,000 in the US. That’s at least 20% higher than any other iPhone model Apple has ever sold, and by all accounts, sales are trailing the iPhone 8 and iphone 8 Plus by a significant margin. So even if Apple is cutting iPhone X production to 20 million units, that’s still likely more than 60 million iPhone sales for the second quarter, which would be a huge bump over the 50.76 million it sold last year.