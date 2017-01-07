Remote 4.3

With Remote installed on your iPhone or iPad, you can use your idevice as a remote control for iTunes and Apple TV. Making use of a wifi connection, Remote enables you to navigate tracks, albums and plyalists as if you were sat in front of your computer – this means that no matter where you are in the home, you can remain in control of your music and video entertainment.

While the app can be used on both iPhone and iPad, the experience is particularly enjoyable on the larger screen of the iPad. As well as browsing through your media collection on your portable device, you can also use the app to create and edit playlists and search your iTunes library.

When it comes to working with Apple TV, there are a huge number of possibilities. Remote can be used to control the volume of playback to AirPlay speakers on an individual basis so different rooms of the house can enjoy music at different levels.

Apple TV can also be controlled using a series of intuitive finer gestures, and in next to no time you will find that you are using the on-screen QWERTY keyboard to browse through your library. Despite the power of the app, remote is pleasingly simple to set up and a joy to use once configured.

What’s New in Version 4.3

iTunes Remote has been updated for iOS 10. This update also includes a number of minor performance and stability improvements.