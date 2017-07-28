Remembering the Minitel with TechArchives’ John Sterne

The sad story of a French success that became an Irish flop Print Print Radio

This week TechArchives’ John Sterne gives us the inside story on the rise and fall of proto-Internet console the Minitel. We also have news on the end of Flash, exhausting cars, and a reprieve for MS Paint.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Show notes:

For more on TechArchives visit here.