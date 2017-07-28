Remembering the Minitel with TechArchives’ John Sterne
28 July 2017 | 0
This week TechArchives’ John Sterne gives us the inside story on the rise and fall of proto-Internet console the Minitel. We also have news on the end of Flash, exhausting cars, and a reprieve for MS Paint.
Show notes:
