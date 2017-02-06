Red Hat to create 60 jobs in Waterford

Red Hat has confirmed plans create up to 60 jobs in Waterford. The positions, expected to be filled within the next four years, represent an investment of €12.7 million in the county.

The project is supported by the Department of Jobs, Enterprise & Innovation through IDA Ireland.

Red Hat’s Waterford office was established in 2014 following its acquisition of FeedHenry, a spin-out from Waterford Institute of Technology, and serves as the company’s global hub for research and development into mobile application development technology.

As an open source software provider, Red Hat uses a community-driven approach to develop and supply software-based operating systems, virtualisation, middleware, storage and cloud technologies. The company is focused on developing leading-edge open source technologies in areas that include containers, messaging, big data, real-time computing, middleware, management, mobile, security and identity.

Micheal O Foghlu, CTO, Red Hat Mobile, said: “The opening of this new office, and the announcement of the investment, is the result of significant work by all of the staff here in Waterford, most of whom are working on challenging new mobile technologies. We look forward to taking our place as a key pillar in the Information Technology landscape in the region.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “It is great to see Red Hat develop its Waterford office as a strategic site by adding this project. Waterford has a growing software engineering base and this decision by Red Hat, a global software leader, to locate this project here is another excellent endorsement of the region as a prime location for other technology companies to invest in. I wish the company every success with this project.”

Red Hat has more than 85 offices globally and employs more than 10,000 people. Red Hat’s R&D global headquarters is in Westford, Massachusetts. In addition to Waterford, On top of its Waterford presence, the company’s Irish operation includes offices in Cork and Dublin.

