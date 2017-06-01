Recruitment platform Opening.io wins NDRC Investor Day

Start-up uses AI to automate interview candidate selection

Opening.io, a digital start-up that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to support recruitment processes, has secured €30,000 in follow-on investment at NDRC Investor Day Spring 2017.

Nine companies pitched their ideas to a panel of investors at NDRC Investor Day in sectors ranging from audio technology developments to self-cleaning cameras for the mining industry, all looking to secure next stage investment.

The winner, Opening.io applies data science to the recruitment process, informing recruiters and hiring managers which candidates to speak to first and why.

The Opening.io platform enables recruiters to place the right people faster and more efficiently. It enables one-click CV acquisition, analysis, discovery and ‘candidate noise’ filtering for recruiters and assists them with powerful predictive tools in workforce planning including identification of the best suitable candidates for any given job description, per-market salary suggestions for resumes, candidates insights, leaderboards and shortlists.

Ben Hurley, CEO, NDRC, said: “Opening.io has a compelling proposition, clear target market with existing customers and refined commercial projections. With their vision and determination, they have an extremely bright future ahead and this also illustrates how digital transformation is impacting all sectors of the Irish economy including human resourcing and recruitment in this instance.

“It’s clear from the quality of all the propositions here today that there is a vibrant entrepreneurial culture in Ireland where we see a pipeline of high potential companies and continuously strong investor interest in NDRC’s portfolio.”

Investor Day judges included Ben Hurley, CEO, NDRC; Nicola McClafferty, Draper Esprit; Debbie Rennick, ACT Venture Capital and David Bowles, Delta Partners. NDRC’s Investor Day is supported by Bank of Ireland.

To date, NDRC has sourced, built and invested in more than 200 companies with a combined market value of over €400 million, employing almost 700 people directly including 127 international jobs.

TechCentral Reporters