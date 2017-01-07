RecordPad Sound Recorder Free 5.48

RecordPad Sound Recorder Free for iOS is a simple and easy to use digital audio recorder.

With RecordPad you can record voice and other audio to your iPhone or other IOS device. RecordPad Free can save or send recordings to an email address or FTP server. This digital sound recorder is ideal for recording anything including interviews, presentations, audio notes, and messages in either wav or aiff format. RecordPad Sound Recorder Free is the perfect app for journalists, students, writers, or any other profession where notes are important.

RecordPad is designed to be simple and straightforward to use, yet robust enough for professional and corporate recording applications. You will be able to immediately start a recording, save, and replay the file.

RecordPad Sound Recorder Free Features:

– Record sound, voice, notes, music or any other audio

– Save recordings in wav or aiff format

– Voice activated recording mode allows records only when you are speaking

– Option to automatically send recordings via email or upload to an FTP server

– Automatically delete old recordings from your phone

– Wave encoding at sample rates between 6000 and 441000Hz in PCM or many other codecs and bits

What’s New in Version 5.48

* Bug Fixes

* UI Improvements