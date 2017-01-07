RecordPad Sound Recorder Free 5.48

largeImg.png

Record audio with your iOS device and share via email or FTP

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

7 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

iPhone
iPad

Software Publisher

Our Rating: 4.0
Date: 07-01-2017
Award: None
License: Freeware
Developer: NCH Software

RecordPad Sound Recorder Free for iOS is a simple and easy to use digital audio recorder.

With RecordPad you can record voice and other audio to your iPhone or other IOS device. RecordPad Free can save or send recordings to an email address or FTP server. This digital sound recorder is ideal for recording anything including interviews, presentations, audio notes, and messages in either wav or aiff format. RecordPad Sound Recorder Free is the perfect app for journalists, students, writers, or any other profession where notes are important.

RecordPad is designed to be simple and straightforward to use, yet robust enough for professional and corporate recording applications. You will be able to immediately start a recording, save, and replay the file.

RecordPad Sound Recorder Free Features:
– Record sound, voice, notes, music or any other audio
– Save recordings in wav or aiff format
– Voice activated recording mode allows records only when you are speaking
– Option to automatically send recordings via email or upload to an FTP server
– Automatically delete old recordings from your phone
– Wave encoding at sample rates between 6000 and 441000Hz in PCM or many other codecs and bits

What’s New in Version 5.48

* Bug Fixes
* UI Improvements

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will Ryzen be the chip that pushes AMD ahead of Intel?

    • No (44%)
    • Yes (56%)

    Total Voters: 9

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel