RECOIL 3.5.0

img3File.png

View retro graphics formats: Atari, Amiga, Apple II, ZX81, more

Print

PrintPrint
Audio

Read More:

8 January 2017 | 0

Download Links:

Windows
Linux
Android
Mac

Mike Williams

Our Rating: 4.5
Date: 08-01-2017
Award: None
License: Open Source
Developer: RECOIL team

RECOIL – Retro Computer Image Library – is a free viewer of pictures in the native formats of Amiga, Amstrad CPC, Apple II, Atari 8-bit, Atari Portfolio, Atari ST, Atari Falcon, BBC Micro, Commodore 16, Commodore 64, Macintosh 128K, MSX, SAM Coupé, ZX81 and ZX Spectrum computers.

The main program, RECOILWin, is a simple GUI viewer. Open it, choose a folder with your pictures and it displays the first. You can then move from one picture to the next, zoom in or out, and – if you’d like to use the image elsewhere – copy pictures to the clipboard or save them as PNGs.

A bundled thumbnail provider for Windows Explorer means you’re able to see previews of supported formats without loading RECOILWin directly.

There are also plugins for many other image viewing and processing tools (Paint.NET, ImageMagick, XnView, Imagine), along with a portable command line image converter, an HTML 5-based viewer, an Android application and more.

Please note, the core RECOIL engine is available separately in the “Formats” IrfanView plugin, so if you’ve installed that already you probably don’t need the stand-alone build.

Version 3.5.0 (Changelog):

New Windows 10 port.

Decoding additional variants of: BEAM, IFF, SC2, SC5, SC7, SCA, SR5, SR7, XIMG.

New formats:

Amiga: TVPaint (DEEP)
Atari Falcon: TIMG
MSX: Maki-chan Graphics (MAG, MAX)
NEC PC-88: Maki-chan Graphics (MAG)
NEC PC-98: Maki-chan Graphics (MAG, MKI), XLD4 (Q4)
PlayStation: TIM
Sharp X68000: PIC
ZX Spectrum: ULAplus (SCR)

Read More:


Related Articles



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to Top ↑

  • MPU Tech Downloads

  • Polls

    Will Ryzen be the chip that pushes AMD ahead of Intel?

    • No (44%)
    • Yes (56%)

    Total Voters: 9

    Loading ... Loading ...
    See other polls >

  • Today's Technology Minute

    Stay on top of the day's tech news with our free Technology Minute e-mail newsletter - just add your e-mail here

  • Events

    View All Events

  • Submit Your Event

    Submit Your Event

  • MPU General 2

  • More from this Channel