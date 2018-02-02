Rapid7’s Derryl Heiland on securing the Internet of Things

Derryl Heiland, Rapid7
Derryl Heiland, Rapid7

How drug cartels make use of dodgy fitness trackers, and more

Print

PrintPrint
Radio

Read More:

2 February 2018 | 0

TechRadio Niall Kitson and Dusty RhodesHow do you if your nannycam feed has been hijacked? How about that dodgy fitness tracker giving your position away on Google Maps? This week we meet with Rapid7 Internet of Things research lead Derryl Heiland to dicsuss the downside of connected devices.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Read More:


Related Articles



Comments are closed.

Back to Top ↑