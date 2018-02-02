Rapid7’s Derryl Heiland on securing the Internet of Things

How drug cartels make use of dodgy fitness trackers, and more Print Print Radio

How do you if your nannycam feed has been hijacked? How about that dodgy fitness tracker giving your position away on Google Maps? This week we meet with Rapid7 Internet of Things research lead Derryl Heiland to dicsuss the downside of connected devices.

