Retro v Cutting edge

Old and new tech face off to see what has improved our lives and what has only made them more complicated Print Print Radio

Does technology always change our lives for the better? This week Dusty compiles a scorecard to see which has a more positive impact – golden oldies or young pretenders. Does cable still outdo Wi-Fi? Does the Commodore 64 have lasting appeal? Should we look forward to replacing cash with cryptocurrency? Has Tinder made us shallow and awkward? We answer these questions and more.

