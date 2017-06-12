Rambox 0.5.9

Rambox is an open-source tool which organises multiple messaging and email services into a single Electron-based application.

The program opens with bookmark-type icons for 90+ supported services: Flock, Gmail, Hangouts, Hootsuite, Hushmail, iCloud Mail, ICQ, LinkedIn Messaging, Outlook, Outlook 365, Pushbullet, Skype, Slack, SquirrelMail, Steam Chat, TweetDeck, WhatsApp, Yahoo! Mail, Yahoo! Messenger, Zimbra and more (you can add custom services, too).

Click a service and you can add it as a tab. These tabs may be grouped and reordered to help you organise and switch between them.

Rambox can be left running in the background, optionally minimising to your system tray. When there’s something new to check, a native desktop notification lets you know. If the program is open anyway, a badge appears in the tab to raise the alert. And if you’re busy and don’t need any of this, a “Don’t Disturb” feature disables all sounds and notifications.

Rambox may be password-protected, ensuring snoopers can’t launch it and access all your messages. It’s also possible to lock the program if you’ll be away for a while.

An “Add Custom Service” feature enables adding more web services. This can be almost as simple as giving Rambox the service URL, but experts can go much further. The program is able to inject custom JavaScript code into websites, allowing users to add new functionality.

Rambox is available for Windows, Mac and Linux. Even better, if you set it up on one system, you can sync your settings with other devices, allowing you to switch between computers without any hassle at all.

What’s new:

Removed warning from Gmail saying “this version of chrome is not longer supported”.

Removed Actor service (no longer available).

Fixed/Improved system tray functionality.

Fixed general unread counter.

Fixed unread counter for WhatsApp.

Fixed Pushbullet and Hootsuite login bug.

Fixed Microsoft Teams load.

Added “Preferences” option to the menu.

Added Facebook Messenger for Pages, VK Messenger, Protonmail CH, Mastodon, Teamwork Chat, ClockTweets and Intercom.

Improved design of Add Window.

Fixed focus on Alt + Tab and click.

Added command parameter to prevent update (–without-update).

Fixed Ctrl + PG_DOWN bug.

Fixed download link for Linux when a new version is available.

Fixed Rambox Account synchronization bug.

Added unread count to Ryver.

Fixed tray double click, show/hide window and notification click.

Added new preference “Display behavior”.

Improved Statusbar, added a new option to hide it and a button to close it manually.

Fixed Flock unread counter.

Added a note to Inbox to disable Hangouts.

Fixed links in Fastmail.

Added an option to hide tab name.

Disabled services now are hidden (not rendered).

Added urgent hint when receiving a message (WIN).

Added an option to use Master Password to Lock Rambox.

Fixed bug on deleting a service with unread messages.

Fixed visibility of webviews in macOS and Linux.

Fixed Terminal opening on boot for macOS.

Multi-language support.